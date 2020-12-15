UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

