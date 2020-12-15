UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KBR worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

KBR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

