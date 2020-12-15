Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 17.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after buying an additional 90,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

