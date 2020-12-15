Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Labrador Iron Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Shares of LBRMF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.