Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target Increased to $7.41 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $7.00 to $7.41 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of RCKXF opened at $5.80 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.