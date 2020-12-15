Morgan Stanley Purchases 172,045 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Ferro worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ferro by 29.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE FOE opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

