J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

