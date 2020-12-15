Morgan Stanley Buys 67,533 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $27,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

