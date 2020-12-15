Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 349,253 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 726.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 267,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.27.

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

