Morgan Stanley Has $28.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

