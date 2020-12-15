Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

JAZZ opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

