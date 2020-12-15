Morgan Stanley Invests $27.82 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BLI opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

