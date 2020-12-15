The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -268.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

