Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $102,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $42,577,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.