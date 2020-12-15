Morgan Stanley Purchases 130,489 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.