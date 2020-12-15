Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Banc of California worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BANC stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a P/E ratio of -76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

