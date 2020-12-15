Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

