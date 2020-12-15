Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,843 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Kilroy Realty worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

KRC opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

