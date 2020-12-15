Morgan Stanley Sells 19,448 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

