Morgan Stanley Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of CF Industries worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in CF Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

