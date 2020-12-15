Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,843,000.

RYT opened at $246.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10.

