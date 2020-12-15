Morgan Stanley Sells 256,566 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 256,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.