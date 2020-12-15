Morgan Stanley Sells 21,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $747,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $170.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

