Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Abiomed worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

