HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HSBC were worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

