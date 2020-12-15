TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of TCF opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

