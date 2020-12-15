China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $28.53 on Monday. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

