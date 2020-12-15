Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hess were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 1,901.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

