Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,910 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.