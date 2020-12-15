Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6,720.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.