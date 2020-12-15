Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

