Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.