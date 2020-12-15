Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 43.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

