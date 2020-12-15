Morgan Stanley Has $28.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.47% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $28,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.