Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.11% of Tivity Health worth $28,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

