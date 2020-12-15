Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt Sells 468 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $20,966.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48.

CSCO opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

