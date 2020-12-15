Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 286.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Sonoco Products worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

