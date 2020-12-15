The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.47.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

