Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of RingCentral worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 152.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,653 shares of company stock worth $75,563,640. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.58.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $352.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.23 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.