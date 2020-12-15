Morgan Stanley Has $30.22 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.73% of Editas Medicine worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,570 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of EDIT opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

