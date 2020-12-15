KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.17.

Shares of KLAC opened at $260.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

