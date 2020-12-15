Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Shake Shack worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $4,535,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock valued at $38,248,033. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.