Morgan Stanley Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Voya Financial worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Voya Financial by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

