Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $30,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

