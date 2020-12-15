Morgan Stanley Has $28.11 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $28,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

