Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 371,593 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,954,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.91. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

