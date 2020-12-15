The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of The Western Union worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

