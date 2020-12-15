Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 379,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

