Truist Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

