Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

